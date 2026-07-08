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Jeff
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I've read several of your posts and I still do not see who are buying these credits and what is their incentive. Investment in the environment all sounds like a wonderful source of funding and I would like to see it expand but I struggle to see why any corporation would invest in biodiversity projects unless they were forced to or if it really was about charity. Please help me understand the incentive so I can market this concept to others.

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