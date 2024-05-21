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Satyam Khagen Bose's avatar
Satyam Khagen Bose
Jun 9, 2024

Fantastic Simas!!…thanks!!…so well explained…lots of new learning for me…triggering ideas and possibilities to bring more impact in our offerings…

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1 reply by Simas Gradeckas
Jonathan Tonkin's avatar
Jonathan Tonkin
May 21, 2024

Thank you for this! Super useful for someone coming from the ecological literature trying to expand into markets, financial tools etc. for biodiversity. Saving this for future use. You have a new subscriber!

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2 replies by Simas Gradeckas and others
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